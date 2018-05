Never throw sticks for your dog, said Bilton Veterinary Centre as it posted a video showing the removal a 30cm stick lodged in a dog's neck.

The video shows the removal of a 30cm stick from a poorly pooch named Willow.

Bilton Veterinary Centre said every year they treat at least one dog with serious injuries sustained through playing with sticks.

The video may not be suitable for anyone of a squeamish disposition.