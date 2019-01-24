Water problems hit Rugby

Parts of Rugby have been left with 'interrupted' water supplies.

Severn Trent says it is investigating after an area of the town reported 'water supply interruptions' beginning at around 10am this morning (Thursday January 24).

Water problems have hit parts of Rugby

The lack of water is having a knock-on effect for several town centre businesses which rely on water, such as hairdressers, pubs and cafes.

Among those in the area affected is the Hospital of St Cross. The trust which runs the hospital told the Advertiser that is was aware of the water problems in the area and had contingency supplies in place. They added that at the time it was not a major issue for the hospital.

The water company said on its website: "We've started to receive reports that customers in the CV21 and CV22 area of Rugby are currently without water.

"Our teams are in the area now investigating what has caused the issue and we'll do everything we can to ensure that water supplies are restored as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing."

You can check if your area if affect via Severn Trent's website.