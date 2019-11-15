Flood warnings are still in place around the Rugby area

Flood warnings remain in place in the Rugby borough today (Friday) after yesterday's heavy rain.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th November 2019, 8:17 am
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:07 am

The road is closed near the bridge at Bretford, as is the road between Brandon and Wolston.

Drivers are advised to drive carefully - the following flood warnings were issues last night and still remain this morning:

River Avon at Bretford

Flood warnings are in place in the Rugby borough

River Swift at Rugby

River Leam at Marton

River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick

River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

River Avon at Marston and Wolston

River Avon at Rugby and Newbold on Avon

We will keep you updated - send any information and photos to phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk