Flood warnings are still in place around the Rugby area

The road is closed near the bridge at Bretford, as is the road between Brandon and Wolston.

Drivers are advised to drive carefully - the following flood warnings were issues last night and still remain this morning:

River Avon at Bretford

Flood warnings are in place in the Rugby borough

River Swift at Rugby

River Leam at Marton

River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick

River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds

River Avon at Marston and Wolston

River Avon at Rugby and Newbold on Avon