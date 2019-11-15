Flood warnings are still in place around the Rugby area
Flood warnings remain in place in the Rugby borough today (Friday) after yesterday's heavy rain.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 8:17 am
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:07 am
The road is closed near the bridge at Bretford, as is the road between Brandon and Wolston.
Drivers are advised to drive carefully - the following flood warnings were issues last night and still remain this morning:
River Avon at Bretford
River Swift at Rugby
River Leam at Marton
River Leam at Grandborough and Kites Hardwick
River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds
River Avon at Marston and Wolston
River Avon at Rugby and Newbold on Avon
We will keep you updated - send any information and photos to phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk