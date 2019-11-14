Flooding round-up: A day when heavy rain led to floods, school closures and commuter nightmares in south Warwickshire

Dozens of schools were either closed or had to close early, due to the flooded roads (click here to see the list). Only one in the Rugby area was affected - Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Princethorpe.

A flood warning was issued at about 4.30pm for the River Avon at Rugby and Newbold on Avon.

The problems were especially bad in and around the Shipston and Kineton area, as well as the rural roads around Southam.

Flooding in Fenny Compton, down the road in south Warwickshire. Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Roads were also closed around Wolston and Bretford, leading to queues of traffic building up around the Rugby borough.

And the usual flooding hotspots caused issues, with roads blocked at Church Lawford.

The floods have also led to delays on trains. At the beginning of the day, Chiltern Railways had to cancel all of its trains on the Leamington to Banbury line.

The problems then turned to the West Midlands Railway with delays on, among others, the Northampton to Rugby route.

Flooding inthe Shipston area, down the road in south Warwickshire. Photo by Shipston's Safer Neighbourhood Polcing Team.

Flood warnings were announced on areas around the River Dene at Walton, River Dene at Wellesbourne and River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington.

Emergency services spent much of the day helping stranded motorists.