Heavy rain causing problems in the Rugby area
Heavy rains are causing major problems across the district - with road closures and school closures.
ROADS
Rural roads are becoming impassible and drivers are being told to be careful.
A428 Church Lawford is backing up - this is a usual problem area in bad weather.
Warwickshire County Council said: "We are receiving multiple reports of flooding in various areas. We are in contact with local operators to monitor the impact on bus services and will provide updates as we receive them."
SCHOOLS
One school in the Rugby borough has been closed so far - Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Princethorpe.
So far, we have been made aware of following school closures in Warwickshire:
Kineton Primary School
Brailes Primary School
Acorns Primary School
Long Compton
Moreton Morrell C Of E Primary School
The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School
Tysoe C.Of E. Primary School
Wolverton Primary School
Newbold And Tredington C.Of E. Primary School
Ilmington C.Of E. Primary School
Great Alne Primary School Temple Herdewyke Primary School
