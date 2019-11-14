Heavy rain causing problems in the Rugby area

ROADS

Rural roads are becoming impassible and drivers are being told to be careful.

A428 Church Lawford is backing up - this is a usual problem area in bad weather.

Heavy rain is affecting the county.

Warwickshire County Council said: "We are receiving multiple reports of flooding in various areas. We are in contact with local operators to monitor the impact on bus services and will provide updates as we receive them."

SCHOOLS

One school in the Rugby borough has been closed so far - Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Princethorpe.

So far, we have been made aware of following school closures in Warwickshire:

Kineton Primary School

Brailes Primary School

Acorns Primary School

Long Compton

Moreton Morrell C Of E Primary School

The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School

Tysoe C.Of E. Primary School

Wolverton Primary School

Newbold And Tredington C.Of E. Primary School

Ilmington C.Of E. Primary School

Great Alne Primary School Temple Herdewyke Primary School

This is an ongoing story - we will bring you more on this as it happens.