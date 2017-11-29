Weekend Christmas wrapping service launched to support Rugby Foodbank

A Christmas wrapping service will launch this weekend at Rugby Visitor Centre to raise cash for the town's food bank

The visitor centre has joined forces with Rugby Art Gallery and Museum to recruit a team of festive volunteers to run the wrapping service, available every Saturday and Sunday during December - including Christmas Eve.

For a minimum donation of £1 per present, visitors can get Christmas all wrapped up and support Rugby Foodbank's work during the festive season.

Residents can also drop off donations of food at a collection point at the Visitor Centre during the run-up to Christmas.

Asda has supported the food bank fund-raising drive by supplying all the paper for the wrapping service, which runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Cllr Heather Timms, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: "Volunteers play a vital role at Rugby Visitor Centre and Rugby Art Gallery and Museum throughout the year, and I'm delighted so many have committed to support the Christmas wrapping service and raise money for such a worthy cause."

Rugby Foodbank plans to distribute 200 Christmas hampers during December in addition to the support it offers residents all year round.

For more information on how to support the food bank, visit www.rugby.foodbank.org.uk

