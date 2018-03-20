What is Rugby's favourite take-away according to Deliveroo?

Deliveroo has marked its first anniversary in Rugby be revealing the town's most popular dishes.

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service, is celebrating its first birthday in Rugby.

And new data from the firm reveals that Saturday at 7:04pm is the most popular time for Rugby locals to order Deliveroo. Further data has shown locals love Indian food the most, followed by Chinese and Italian.

The company has also revealed the most popular dishes ordered through it by Rugbeians:

- Chicken tikka masala from Curry Club

- A quarter crispy duck from New Regent

- Spaghetti carbonara from Prezzo

- Tandoori mixed grill from The Fusion Bar & Grill

- Spaghetti meatballs from Frankie and Benny’s

Since its launch in the town over a year ago, more than 10 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has created work for more than 10 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver the food.

In Rugby 60 per cent of Deliveroo's restaurant partners are local independent restaurants.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Rugby over the past year means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

The restaurant manager at Curry Club in Rugby said: “Working with Deliveroo has been great, they really take the pressure off deliveries at our end and leave us to do what is important, cook the food!

"Since we joined Deliveroo we have seen our output go up considerably as we have been able to reach consumers we could not reach before.”