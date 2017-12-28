What you can do if you are struggling with your mental wellbeing over New Year

Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents of the support available for those struggling with their mental wellbeing over the New Year period.

Services available include Rugby Wellbeing Hub on Cromwell Road.

For more information on free one-to-one support, walk-in sessions and drop-in sessions at the hub, go to www.cwmind.org.uk/wbw or call 02477 712288.

Alternatively, visit bigwhitewall.com to access its anonymous online community, free to people living in Warwickshire and available 24/7.

People can visit Warwickshire libraries for Reading Well Books on Prescription (BOP) recommended self-help books, audio CDs and e-books (warwickshire.gov.uk/booksonprescription).

Or call a team of trained support workers at any time via the Mental Health Matters Helpline on 0800 61 61 71 and 0300 330 5487 for mobiles, or online chat at: www.mentalhealthmatters.com/our-services/helpline-services/time-online

The Samaritans can be contacted anonymously at any time by calling 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

Mental health charity Mind advises that if you don't feel you can keep yourself safe right now you should seek immediate help.

You can go to any hospital A&E department or call 999 and ask for an ambulance if you can't get to A&E.

Alternatively ask someone else to contact 999 for you or take you to A&E immediately.