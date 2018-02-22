Wife's plea for witnesses after husband's car flipped into ditch following hit-and-run on A428

A dad-of-three from Yelvertoft was left upside down in a ditch for half-an-hour after a driver hit his car after failing to stop at a junction.

Brandon Acton was on his way home on from his shift at Northampton General Hospital to see his wife and three children on Monday (February 19) at 6.30pm.

Brandon and Danielle Acton.

He was travelling down the hill on the A428 towards Long Buckby and was on approach to the crossroads of Great Brington and East Haddon when a car failed to stop at the junction and hit the passenger side of his car sending Brandon's Audi A4 into a 180 degree spin before he hit the grass verge and landed upside down in the ditch.

Brandon and his wife Danielle have reported this incident to Northamptonshire Police and are desperately urging witnesses to come forward as they claim this was a hit-and-run.

Danielle said: "When he landed, he was trapped in the car as both sides of the grass verges were wedging the doors shut so he couldn't get out.

"Cars stopped to help and emergency services were called. He was trapped upside down for roughly half an hour until fire services arrived and secured the car enough for him to unbuckle the child's seats and crawl through the car and out of the boot."

Police have confirmed that no-one has been arrested.

Danielle - who has not passed her driving test - says she and Brandon solely relied on this vehicle for everything, including Brandon's commute to work and back every day.

She added: "We are appealing for witnesses as it was a hit and run and we are now left picking up all the pieces having to sort out finance for a new car and money to replace all our lost goods.

"Luckily he managed to get out with no serious injuries but is suffering from whiplash and bruising.

"Unfortunately, Brandon has to drive this route every day to and from work so will have to pass the junction where the accident took place. He is now very apprehensive and cautious when approaching junctions. The person that left him in his car had no idea what state they left him in and his children were very upset that someone could do this to their father.”

The families blue Audi A4 was written off in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the county force was called at 6.38pm on Monday, February 19 to reports of a road traffic collision where two vehicles were involved and one ended up in the ditch.

She confirmed that no-one sustained any life-threatening injuries and there have been no arrests made.