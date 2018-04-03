Win family pass to Twycross Zoo

Families are guaranteed to be fascinated and entertained at fun-filled Twycross Zoo.

Set in the heart of England, the conservation charity is home to 500 animals from over 150 different species. As the only place in the UK where visitors can see all four types of great apes, Twycross Zoo has one of the largest primate collections in Europe and is leading the research into cardiovascular (heart) disease in gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees and bonobos.

There is so much to see on a family day out, walk the Wetlands area, marvel at the winged wonders of the Butterfly Farm, meet the meerkats, pop and see the penguins, and let your little ones splash around in the Wet and Wild play area, whilst mum and dad have a good rest.

Twycross Zoo is open from 10am to 5pm, 364 days a year. For details and to book tickets visit www.twycrosszoo.org or call 0844 474 1777.

