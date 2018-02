Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A428.

The incident happened at about 1.10pm on Tuesday, February 13 when a black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling south on the A428 from Crick towards Long Buckby.

For reasons unknown, the vehicle left the road at the nearside and collided with a tree.

Sadly, a 77-year-old woman died at the scene.