Woman dies after collision on the A361 south of Rugby

A woman has died following a collision on the A361 south of Rugby.

Northamptonshire Police said today (October 17) that a 49-year-old woman has sadly died following a fatal collision the A361 near Pavilion Lodge Ashby St Ledgers on Monday (October 15).

The woman was driving a silver Ford Focus along the A361 towards Daventry when it collided with trees lining the road and then a silver Subaru Impreza.

Sadly, the driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615. Or contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.