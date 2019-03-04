Woman from Rugby appears in court accused of murdering her two children

A woman from Rugby has pleaded not guilty two counts of murder.

Louise Porton, aged 23 and from Rugby, pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder when she appeared on Monday, March 4, at Birmingham Crown Court.

A date has been set for the trial beginning on June 24, also to be held at Birmingham Crown Court.

Porton is charged with killing her two daughters Lexi and Scarlett in January and February 2018.

Three-year-old Lexi Draper was pronounced dead at home in Skiddaw, Rugby, on January 15, 2018. Her sister Scarlett Vaughan, aged 16 months, died two weeks later on February 1 after being taken to hospital.