Woman hospitalised following traffic collision at Dunchurch crossroads

A woman was taken to hospital on blue lights last following a traffic collision which saw Dunchurch crossroads almost completely blocked off.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received a call alerting them to a collision at 6.42pm on Tuesday, October 7.

One ambulance attended and three patients were treated for minor injuries.

The fourth patient was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire to be given further trauma care.

Last night a witness told the Advertiser that police had almost entirely sealed off the crossroads - with many drivers turning around in the road instead of waiting.