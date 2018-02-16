Woman who teaches first aid in Rugby helps charity save more lives

A former physiotherapist who runs infant first aid classes in Rugby will brave the Three Peaks challenge to raise money and awareness for Meningitis Now.

Mother-of-four Susan Dargie will join six others to scale Britain’s three highest peaks in 36 hours in June.

Susan with son Fraser at first aid event in Mothercare. NNL-180214-114718001

Mrs Dargie said: “I don’t mind admitting at the moment this is a huge challenge for me personally and I have a lot of work to do to prepare.

“I have a great team to do this with and we are going to help each other get to the top of everyone of those mountains.”

She said raising money for Meningitis Now is crucial.

But she is also keen to help parents learn to spot the early signs of meningitis.

She said: “I have worked in the past with children who have had meningitis and I feel very fortunate that it’s not something I have had to personally experience as a parent.

“In my Mini First Aid classes, I do what I can to help raise awareness of this devastating infection and I wanted to do more to help support the work of one of the UK-based Meningitis charities.”

Mrs Dargie said the characteristic rash is a late sign of meningitis, and advised parents to look for other symptom such as fever, cold hands and feet, fretfulness, dislike of being handled, rapid breathing or grunting, unusual cry, moaning, stiff neck, dislike of bright lights, refusing food and vomiting, drowsiness, being floppy and unresponsive, pale and blotchy skin with spots or a rash, tense bulging fontanelle (soft spot on the head) and convulsions or seizures.

She said: “Don’t wait - seek urgent medical advice.”

Mrs Dargie has so far raised £431.50 and aims to raise £650.

This will be combined with the £650 target for each of her six teammates taking part in the challenge.

Mrs Dargie runs infant first aid classes across Rugby, Harborough, Leicestershire and Kettering.

She was inspired to set up the business venture after experiencing a terrifying choking incident with her youngest son when he was just nine months old.

She said: “When my son choked, I panicked, which is a natural reaction for any parent.

“After that, I wanted to go on a baby first aid course but couldn’t find one where you could take your baby with you and I was breastfeeding at the time.

“I found this incredibly frustrating and decided to do something about it.”

The classes allow parents, grandparents and carers to bring along their babies or toddlers and learn life-saving techniques.

To support Mrs Dargie’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susandargie3p

To learn more about Mrs Dargie’s infant first aid courses, see www.leicester.minifirstaid.co.uk, call 07484 766501 or email susan@infantfirstaid.co.uk

Meningitis Now was founded 30 years ago.

The charity has since funded research, provided support and worked to raise the public’s awareness of the disease.

The organisation states: “Our vision is a future where no one in the UK loses their life to meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need to rebuild their lives.”