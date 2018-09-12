Women urged to put on running shoes for new sessions in Rugby

Women in Rugby are invited to put on their running shoes for new twice weekly sessions.

Rugby’s original Ladies’ Running Group is offering a return to running programme for women who can run for ten minutes without stopping and want to get up to 5k for Christmas.

The eight-week Back to Running course offers two weekly sessions, led by experienced female coaches, at Rugby Athletics Track, from October 7.

The Ladies’ Running Group, part of Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club, has gone from strength to strength with more than 180 members ranging in age, size and ability.

Organisers say fun, friendship and a shared commitment to supporting each other achieve personal goals is an integral part of the group. Alongside the new Back to Running group, the Ladies’ Running Group continues to offer training and support to experienced runners at their 9am Saturday sessions.

Coach Kay Shaw said: “Ladies who can already run 5K - whatever their pace - are always welcome to join the group, whether their goal is to run farther, faster or with a group of like-minded individuals.”

To register for the course, whose target event will be the club’s seventh annual Rugby Santa Run in December, or to enquire about any area of running at RNAC, email ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com