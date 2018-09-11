Work begins on Rugby Free Secondary School and Quest Academy

Building work on Rugby Free Secondary School and Quest Academy has begun.

Outline proposals for a secondary school and special education needs school in Rokeby were approved last year - but a string of delays means work could not begin until September 6.

The site on Monday, September 10.

Bill Lewis, councillor for Rokeby and Overslade, said some residents are experiencing problems with noise, dust and construction traffic, but the site manager is being helpful in trying to reach a resolution.

Rugby Free Secondary School is expected to provide for 1,450 pupils once complete - while Quest Academy, a special needs school, will provide for 80 pupils.

The work, being undertaken by Bam Construction in the Midlands, includes car parking, an access road, landscaping and sports pitches.

BAM will also demolish the current Rokeby Infants School and create new playing fields for Rokeby Primary School in this space.