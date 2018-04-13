Wrestlers dazzle at Rugby show

Wrestling fans packed Rugby’s Benn Hall for a spectacular show last Sunday.

Hundreds of people were treated to a jaw-dropping show by Legacy Wrestling.

The crowd was made up of families, teens, young adults and even older fans who would remember the glory days of British Wrestling on ITV with World of Sport.

From the moment the countdown to the show started on the giant video screen, the atmosphere was electric and the noise from the attendees never dropped until the very final bell.

“We have set the standard high,” said senior official Chris Boyle.

“We won’t be slowing down this momentum though, and we’re coming back on Sunday, June 10, with an amazing 20 man over the top rope rumble as our main event alongside Jack Starz defending his British Championship, and Lady Chardonnay facing Nightshade in our ladies’ match.”

Legacy Wrestling comes back to the Benn Hall, Newbold Road, Rugby, on Sunday, June 10 with ‘A right Royal Rugby rumble’.

Doors open at 3.30pm and first bout is 4pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £8 for under 16, and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 concessions) is only £35.

Tickets are available now from the Benn Hall box office or by calling (01788) 533719.

Tickets are also available online at www.bennhall.com.