Yellow weather warning as Storm Gareth set to bring strong wind to Rugby

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Gareth looks set to bring gusts of up to 47mph to Rugby.

The weather warning has been brought forward by nine hours as Storm Gareth sweeps across the county.

File image.

The yellow weather warning was due to kick in at 9pm this evening (Tuesday) but is now been set for midday today and will be in place until 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Forecasters are predicting strong northwesterly winds will spread across much of the UK with gusts of up to 47mph in Rugby across the next two days.

A band of torrential rain is also expected to persist in Rugby until around 3pm today.

The Met Office is warning that there could be some disruption to travel.