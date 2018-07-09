You can now upload videos of dangerous driving to Warwickshire Police

Road users can now upload their own videos of dangerous or unlawful driving to a new Warwickshire Police database.

Warwickshire has rolled out ‘Operation Snap’ to give people a streamlined way to report road incidents and upload digital footage.

The platform, which uses the new National Dash Cam Safety Portal, allows members of the public to submit digital footage showing potential traffic offences direct to Warwickshire Police. This can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists

The secure platform allows motorists to safely and securely upload their video footage directly to the right police force.

Such offences will then be reviewed by a police officer and followed up as appropriate.

The police force said that there is a growing interest from local communities to ensure that bad driving and poor behaviour on our roads is addressed and that this initiative gives members of the public the ability to assist police in taking action against those who put other road users at risk.

Commenting on the initiative, Supt Paul Moxley said “Operation Snap will complement the work already being done by police officers on our road network.

“It allows us to raise awareness that drivers behaviour can and will be called to account at any time.”

He said people take risks on the roads thinking they will not get caught and face the consequences, and added: “The National Dashcam Safety Portal is a tool that can be used by all road users; drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and motorcyclists.

“I am confident that with the help of other road users, this technology will deter people from making poor choices on the road and help make our roads safer for all.

“The use of this online portal from Nextbase is a great way to utilise new technology to make our policing services as accessible as possible.

To submit footage to Warwickshire Police visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap