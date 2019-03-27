Young man from Rugby jailed for possessing child abuse images and a 'paedophile manual'

When a young Rugby man was arrested, the police found he had a ‘paedophile manual’ and had been taken pictures of topless young girls on a beach.

Michael Watson also had more than 2,500 indecent images of children which he had downloaded from the internet, a judge at Warwick Crown Court has heard.

Court news

He had earlier pleaded guilty to six charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children and one of possessing a paedophile manual.

Watson (20) of Jubilee Street, Rugby, was jailed for two years and four months, and was ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years, which includes a ban on him doing paid or voluntary work with children.

And Judge Peter Cooke told him: “I am aware of your involvement with the Sea Cadets. That will now come to an end.”

Prosecutor Matilda Robinson-Murphy said that when Watson was arrested in July last year his phone and computer were seized and examined.

The police found more than 1,000 still images and 82 movies in category A, the worst category.

There were 505 stills and 17 movies in category B, and more than 1,000 still and 19 movies in category C.

Officers also found that Watson, whose offences had no connection to his involvement with the Sea Cadets, had been taking pictures on a beach of young girls without their tops on.

And he had a ‘paedophile manual’ which contained advice or guidance on how to go about abusing children.

Jailing Watson, Judge Cooke said that because of the manual, the ‘starting point’ was 42 months, but he was entitled to a one-third discount because of his guilty pleas.