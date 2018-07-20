Youngsters scoop prizes in Rugby's Got Talent

A final at St Andrew’s Church saw some of our town’s best and brightest young people recognised through Rugby’s Got Talent.

Kieran Taylour, a 23-year-old singer, won first prize, with joint second going to 16-year-old singer Emily Goodwin and 13-year-old singer Sasha Roberts.

Sasha Roberts, who came joint second. Photo: Ticked Box Creatives.

Mike Folly from the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore said: “As chairman of the judges I was there to oversee the process but not to vote, so I really felt for the other judges who had a really difficult task to rank the acts.

“Although the winning act managed a narrow but clear margin above the others it was impossible to divide two other acts who came jointly second and two further acts who came a joint third.”

Third place was tied between ten-year-old ventriloquist Emma Greer and singer-songwriter Abz Winter.

Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club, Rugby FM, and Rugby Area Talent Trust banded together to relaunch the competition after five-year gap.

Ventriloquist Emma Greer, joint third place. Photo: Ticked Box Creatives.