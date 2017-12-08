Yum Yum World's newest site opens in Rugby tomorrow

Yum Yum World, a confectionery emporium complete with play areas and a museum, will officially open tomorrow, Saturday December 9.

The business, sited in the former premises of Marks & Spencer on High Street, opened its shop today and will officially open its soft play areas, museum, arcade and cafe at 10:30am tomorrow.

Yum Yum World has 30 sites across the country.

Partial owner Simon Yum said Yum Yum World boasts hundreds of jars of sweets, a 72kg chocolate bar (which they claim is the largest in the world), a Kinder Chocolate pyramid which is said to weigh at least three tonnes and a capacity of 180 people,

Among the attractions is Marshmallow Canyon, a soft-play obstacle course which sees children challenged to race to the finish line while dodging foam ball projectiles fired from air cannons.

Partial owner Simon Yum said Yum Yum World has 30 retail shops across the country and this latest site, primarily the project of Neil Yum, is one they hope will become an important part of the town.

500-600 people are expected to visit tomorrow, with so many bookings for the play area that extra staff and more scheduled play sessions are being considered.

The play area for smaller children.

Simon said he hopes the site will help to drive more visitors to the town centre.

He said: "I think this time next year you will see every shop on High Street open."

There is still some availability for the play area this weekend, to book, click here.

The chocolate factory and railway.

The 72kg chocolate bar.

The chocolate pyramid, which weighs in excess of three tonnes.