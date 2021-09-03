Abba are back: Swedish legends confirm new album and virtual concert

Abba have announced their comeback

Abba have confirmed their plans to release an entirely new album, which they recorded after reuniting to film a virtual concert titled ‘ABBA Voyage’.

It is the iconic Swedish group's first comeback since they split in 1982.

The pop group, made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, announced their first album in nearly 40 years and unveiled a “revolutionary” digital concert show.

In a tweet, the Swedish pop legends said “ABBA ARE BACK with ‘Voyage’, a brand new album and revolutionary concert”.

The group recorded a 10-track album after reuniting to film the concert performance, which will feature digital versions of themselves.

What is ABBA Voyage?

A statement on the ABBA website read:

“Join us for a concert 40 years in the making. A concert that combines the old and new, the young and not-so-young. A concert that has brought all four of us together again.

“ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. See ABBA's avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

“No comeback would be complete without new music. ‘Voyage’, the album, featuring 10 new songs will be released on 05.11.21. The first two singles from ‘Voyage’ are ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and 'Don't Shut Me Down' – and both are available to stream right now.”

The concert will feature younger versions of the band performing 22 songs from their back catalogue and will take place at a purpose-built site in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

The tracks, piano ballad I Still Have Faith In You and the up-tempo Don’t Shut Me Down, were played publicly for the first time during a press conference, hosted by Zoe Ball, at the top of the Orbit sculpture looking down at the site.

The BBC presenter said: “We are here for one reason and one reason only. Abba are back together officially.”

How to get tickets for ABBA Voyage

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the public at 10am (UK time) on 7 September, via the official website.

Fans can get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the album from the official music store, before 12pm (UK time) on 4 September.

What have Abba said about ABBA Voyage?

Ulvaeus and Andersson told how the album emerged.

“At first it was just two songs and then we said, ‘Well, maybe we should do a few others’,” Andersson said.Ulvaeus explained the meaning behind new song I Still Have Faith In You, saying: “It is about realising it is inconceivable to be where we are. No imagination can dream up that.

“To release an album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and enjoying each other’s company and still have total loyalty. Who has experienced that? Nobody.”

Andersson said the band had chosen to host their digital concert in a purpose-built site in east London because it was “the best city to be in”.

He added: “When it comes to entertainment – theatre, musicals, concerts – it is all here. It has been here for years and years and years. There is a big audience travelling here for that reason. It was a no-brainer.”Ulvaeus quipped: “We have always felt the Brits see us as their own.”