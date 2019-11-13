From the Advertiser archives - November 14, 2019 edition

.

November 14 , 1919

An unusual scene occurred at a meeting of Rugby Board of Guardians when the mother of two children currently in the house applied for their discharge. It was stated that the woman, who was separated from her husband, had never exercised supervision over the children. They were unclean, underfed, their education was neglected and they were continually being made to tramp about the district.

After putting several questions to the mother about her habits and means, the Board decided to adopt the children. The mother exclaimed with heat: “ There is no law that allows you to take children from their mothers. I will go straight to the Police Station and I will have them by hook or by crook.”

November 14, 1969

A crowd of several hundred people were present to see this year’s Rugby Remembrance Day service at Whitehall Gates in Hillmorton Road on Sunday. After all the units on parade had assembled outside the gates, the Mayor and Corporation arrived in a procession along Whitehall Road. The procession by led by the chief of Rugby Police, Superintendent P Brown. He was followed by the mace bearer and Ald Kenneth Marriott, the Mayor with Town Clerk Mr Ian Ashworth, Mr William Price MP accompanied the rest of the aldermen and councillors.

November 10, 1994

The money spent on telling the outside world about Rugby is just about enough to promote a villahe. That is the claim being made by the town’s tourism association chairman. Mike Hirons said 1,500,000 jobs in the country relied on tourism and it was the fastest growing sector in the economy. He said it was time Rugby took its share. Rugby & District Tourism Association asked the borough council for £10,500 but recreation committee members stuck to their officers’ recommendation of £8,300 for 1995/6.