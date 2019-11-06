From the Advertiser archives - October 31, 2019 edition

.

October 31 , 1919

Harold Leslie Jiggle of Wood Street was summoned for unlawfully wearing the uniform of the Royal Air Force on a bicycle in School Street on September 26, months after demobilization and admitted the offence. Jiggle told magistrates that he was waiting for a grant from the Government to enter college for training as a teacher. He was not permitted to take up any work in the meantime and was living on unemployment pay. Financial reasons had prevented him from purchasing a civilian suit. He was fined 10s 6d.

October 31, 1969

Despite ‘unremarkable’ rainfall for the year up to September, and an increased demand on supplies, there is no local shortage of water. In a report to Rugby Joint Water Board, Engineer and Manager Mr John Willis says that although the dry autumn has kept rivers running low, there is plenty of water in stock.

Total rainfall for last month was 20.6mm, compared with the average September figure of 55.7mm. Over the year total rainfall so far was 679.5mm compared with an average of 686.7mm.

October 27, 1994