LOOKING BACK - November 7, 2019 edition

Jim Groucotts shot of demolition work in the town centre. The two shop signs on the right say George Mason and Hepworths

It’s been a while since I’ve used any of the pictures from John Groucott’s slide collection taken by his parents Jim and Monica in the early 1960s, so thank you to him for the two colour views from Market Place on this page.

I picked out the top one, then thought I ought to show you what was there before, which you can partly see in the next picture.

But I knew we had a much older one somewhere, so that’s the third scene on this page, showing the old Webb Brothers men’s outfitters and almshouses next door, on the right as we look at it. Nearest the camera on the right is the entrance to The George Hotel.

A cyclist riding through Market Place, before the demolition work and pedestrianisation