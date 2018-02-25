CRICKET: AGM time at Willoughy as pre-season training and nets continue

1st XI promoted to South Northants Premier Division

Willoughby CC’s Annual General Meeting is on Monday (February 26) at the WCC Pavilion, with a 7.30pm start. All playing and non-playing members and officials - including parents of junior/youth cricketers - are once again invited to attend.

Willoughby CC’s pre-season training and nets continue throughout March at Bilton School Sports Centre in Lawford Lane, with new players always welcome to come along and consider joining for the 2018 season.

Senior/adult section players train on Tuesdays from 7- 8.30pm and the club’s Junior and youth sides train on Saturdays, with the Under 15s in from 1-2.30pm, followed by the Under 11s and 13s from 2.45 - 3.45pm.

For further details please contact Karl on 07775 883102, email at karlq@gcleisure.co.uk or visit the club’s new-look website at www.willoughbycc.org.uk

The next event following their AGM will be the club’s now-annual involvement in the ECB’s Natwest Cricketforce Weekend on Saturday, March 24. This nationwide initiative is designed to bring clubs and local communities closer together, and ensure grounds and facilities are ready for the new season.

Willoughby have been given an unexpected boost going into their 2018 South Northants Cricket League campaign with the news that the 1st XI will be playing Premier Division cricket this season.

Despite finishing third and outside of the promotion places, the departure of several teams and a restructuring of the League’s divisions has worked in Willoughby’s favour and has now seen them elevated to the top flight.

There was no such reprieve for Willoughby’s 2nd string for as expected they were relegated into Division 4. However, it is not all bad news. Not only does the drop in division present an opportunity to rebuild for the future, but Willoughby A will face a series of local derbies with Flecknoe, Dunchurch & Bilton A, and also Braunston Paddox A who have entered a second team for 2018.