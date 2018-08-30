CRICKET: Barby 3rds celebrate back-to-back promotions

Round-up of club’s Bank Holiday games

Northamptonshire Division 12

Barby 3rds 291-8

Brixworth 4ths 111 all out

Barby won by 180 runs

Barby 3rds clinched back-to-back promotions in fine style and took their unbeaten run to eight games, with an emphatic 180-run win over relegated Brixworth at St David’s playing fields.

After winning the toss and electing to bat under cloudy skies, Barby overcame the early loss of skipper John Hardbattle for 10 with a superb second wicket partnership of 169 between Ollie Hawkins 109 and Matt Outhwaite 73.

Four quick wickets saw Barby go from 202-1 to 218-5 but Aravind Ram ensured the early good work wasn’t wasted with a belligerent 69 to take the visitors to an imposing 291-8.

The total looked far beyond the reach of the hosts, and good early bowling from youngster Luke Satchwell put the hosts well behind the run rate.

Chey Manzella, smarting from the most unfortunate of dismissals after being run out at the non striker’s end, put in a superb ten over spell to take 2-23, a spell which saw him beat the outside edge on countless occasions.

The in-form Steve Blanks, veteran Dave Norton and stalwart Dave Sherwood all chipped in as Brixworth were bowled out for 111 in the 33rd over. Only opener Tom Elmore put up any resistance, following his 3-44 with an excellent 55.

Promotion was a real club effort, 47 players have represented the 3rd team this year and every single person has played an important part in the success.

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 135 all out

Standard 136-6

Barby lost by 4 wickets

Barby lost to table topping Standard in controversial circumstances on Saturday as a bad day at the office from the umpires left both sides feeling unfulfilled from what should have been an extremely competitive game.

Presented with a damp green wicket, both team captains were keen to bowl first and it was Standard skipper Ryan Leybourne who was to have his wish. After 14 overs, when heavy rain forced a delay, 45 was on the board and batting had looked far easier than expected as Matty Nobes and Paul Sinclair played comfortably.

Unfortunately the rain break was to change things as Nobes (39) and Sinclair (10) fell in quick succession. Sadly, the rain delay also saw the first signs of things to come with confusion from the umpires as to the number of overs lost.

The rain also spiced up the pitch and after the loss of three quick wickets Rob Field and Dan Scott faced the challenge of rebuilding. Both looked comfortable but unfortunately both fell victim to umpiring errors, leaving the Barby tail exposed.

With batting still difficult against the league’s best attack, 12-year-old, Will Tarrant coped superbly remaining unbeaten and helped Barby to a below par but competitive 135.

As is often the case when things go against a side, as Standard went out to bat, the sun game out and the pitch began to dry. Standard however seemed committed to self destruction as openers Curtis and Shah were dismissed in the first two overs via a suicidal run out and leaving a straight ball.

Formstone (40) and Leybourne (23) set about rebuilding, albeit not without alarm and looked to be winning the game prior to the introduction of Nobes, who picked up both in the space of two overs. At 78-4 the game was in the balance when quick thinking and a direct hit throw by Ryan Doubell found Standard’s in-form batsman Tom Kidd well short of his ground.

Inexplicably, not least to the surprise of the batsmen the umpire declared himself unsighted and ruled Kidd not out and perhaps celebrating his fortune Kidd opened his shoulders and struck a flurry of boundaries taking the game beyond Barby’s reach before being dismissed for 34.

The relationship between Barby and Standard has always been strong, hence there were no celebrations as Standard hit the winning runs to end a thoroughly disappointing afternoon.

Skipper Gleghorn was phlegmatic and keen not to lay all the blame on umpires: “As players we are indebted to the umpires who give up their time on a Saturday afternoon.

“We all have a bad day at the office. It was just a shame that it happened today,” he said.

Barby 1st XI 213 for 6

Bablake Old Boys 142 all out

Barby won by 71 runs.

On Bank Holiday Monday Barby faced Bablake Old Boys in a game where victory was vital if they were to maintain a top five position in the league. Faced again with a green wicket, skipper Joel Gleghorn lost the toss as has often been the case of late and was asked to bat first.

After the early loss of Rob Field and Craig Scott and a useful cameo of 24 from Matty Nobes, Ryan Doubell and Jason Scott set about building a partnership. On a tricky pitch to bat on, both played carefully at first before starting to up the tempo. Both players were unfortunate to fall before reaching 50 with Doubell getting 49 and Scott 47.

This laid a platform for first Tom Gleghorn (38) and Will Sinclair (23 not out) to push the score onto a creditable 213-6 off 50 overs.

Barby opened the bowling with Ryan Doubell and Paul-William Sinclair and the game was effectively over within 12 overs as Bablake were reduced to 70-7.

As so often this season it was man of the match Doubell who did the damage, picking up 6-37 off eight accurate overs.

That Bablake eventually made 142 was down to no 5 batsman Sadiq who rode his luck to blast 60 at better than a run a ball.

Barby’s other wicket takers were Sinclair, Nobes, Craig Scott and Alex Roberts with one a piece.

This week Barby entertain Nuneaton, hoping to repeat the victory in the away fixture during July.

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 144-10

Dunlop Stars 2nd XI 147-5

Dunlop won by 5 wickets

Barby 2nds took on Dunlop on a day when heavy rain showers brought the players off the ground on three occasions during the early part of the Barby innings.

Tom Middleton looked in good touch as he made 47 off 53 balls but when he was dismissed with the score on 61 the Barby innings lost momentum.

Joe Bramley with 18, Steve Webb 17, and Ben English with 12 not out all made contributions to Barby’s total of 144 all out.

Dunlop’s top order all made starts, with Z.Khan making 52 and Erfan 30 not out guiding Dunlop to a five-wicket victory as Steve Webb took some late wickets with 3-45.