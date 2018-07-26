CRICKET: Barby 3rds end leaders’ 31-game unbeaten run with record score

Winning weekend all round as 1sts beat Kings Heath and 2nds overcome Coleshill

Pictures from 2nd XI game by Mike Baker

Antony Franks takes a catch

Warwickshire League Premier Division

Barby 1sts v Kings Heath 1sts

On Saturday, Barby 1sts beat Kings Heath by 23 runs, putting them in contention for a top four finish.

As the heatwave continued on winning the toss skipper Gleghorn had no hesitation in batting first on what looked like a very dry pitch and would hopefully show signs of wear as the match progressed.

Chris Bramley

After a shaky start with the early loss of Sinclair, Barby batsman started to assert their authority on the Kings Heath bowlers with Matt Nobes (54) punishing any wayward bowling on his way to his maiden 1st XI, half century. With Barby’s innings set on 78 for 2 after 23 overs with Jason Scott (30) offering support to Nobes the score soon became 148-4 off 34 overs and a big score looked on the cards.

The Kings Heath attack had other ideas, Warden (45-4) started taking wickets at regular intervals and the pitch becoming more unpredictable, Barby’s innings limped to 189 -9 with Matt Beagley contributing 17 valuable runs for the 10th wicket.

Barby knew they would have to bowl and field well if they were to defend a slightly under par score and when Ryan Doubell (35-2) produced a fantastic delivery to dismiss the dangerous Baker without scoring and Sinclair removing McKeever (12) the score was 19-2 and Barby in control.

With the opening bowlers tiring Kings Heath started to rebuild their innings, Westley (1-21) bowled well without the success he deserved and with Bird (42) and Farooq (44) looking dangerous the game was back in the balance.

Damon Goulding keeping wicket for Barby 2nds

Skipper Gleghorn recalled Sinclair in to the attack with the score at 145-4 he produced a devastating spell that ripped through the Kings Heath lower order, the wickets kept tumbling as Sinclair bowled with great pace and accuracy, clean bowling the last five batsman and finishing with figures of 6-19 and Kings Heath bowled out for 167.

This was a fantastic effort by Barby picking up 24 points and leaves them 16 points behind fourth place with a game in hand.

Division 7

Barby 2nd XI v

Coleshill 2nd XI

Barby 2nds gained a first win of the season with a comfortable seven-wicket victory as they chased down Coleshills 182 all out.

Coleshill won the toss and elected to bat first on a good looking wicket with a fast outfield and they started in positive fashion reaching 49-0 after 7 overs.

Adam Shay (3-37) then picked up two wickets in an over to put the brakes on the Coleshill batsmen and when 13-year-old leg spinner Joe Bramley was introduced into the attack wickets began to fall at regular intervals. Bramley took 4-34 from 10.2 overs, with his father Chris Bramley taking 2-24. Coleshill were dismissed in the 44th over for 182 in a allround good bowling and fielding performance.

Barby started in aggressive fashion as openers Richard Thompson and Joe Hardbattle both struck early boundaries. It was Thompson in particular who was severe on anything over pitched or short as Hardbattle dropped into the supporting role as 81 was added before Hardbattle was ajudged lbw for 17. Thompson carried on reaching a maiden club century striking 16 fours and 2 sixes in an innings of 114 before being the 3rd wicket to fall with the score on 172. It was left to the father and son combination of Chris and Joe Bramley to combine to take Barby over the winning line for a welcome 24 points.

Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 12

Spencer Bruerne 2nds v

Barby 3rds

On a day where records were smashed, Barby 3rds pulled off unquestionably their greatest win in the six years since the team was formed by beating league leaders Spencer Bruerne by 103 runs and in doing so ended the home teams magnificent unbeaten run of 31 games.

After winning the toss and electing to bat on another hot afternoon, Captain Hardbattle and Charlie Seager, playing his first Saturday game of the season, made excellent early progess bringing up 50 inside seven overs.

Seager then cut lose and hit the bowling to all parts on his way to his maiden century for the club, with Hardbattle playing the supporting role at the other end.

Seager’s magnificent innings eventually ended on 118 after an unfortunate mix up, but the pair who have enjoyed much success batting together in previous games had added 158 for the first wicket.

Straight after drinks Hardbattle nicked behind for 28, meaning the perfect platform had been laid for Alex Watson (44) and Chey Manzella (45). They continued to magnificent effect, with the pair adding 100 in just 9 overs.

Both Watson and Manzella played proper cricket shots all around the wicket and the bowlers just had no answers.

With the hosts rarely put under pressure in this way, the fielding started to look ragged and Aravind Ram hammered an unbeaten 31 off the final 15 balls to ensure Spencer left the field looking a bit demoralised.

Their 305 was the highest 3rd team score ever posted by Barby, comfortably surpassing the 250-6 achieved in the home game against Corby last season.

Whilst such a total would seem impossible to chase down in normal circumstances, Spencer Bruerne have a superb top six batting line up, and if any team could chase down this score on a good wicket and with a fast outfield it was them.

Early wickets would help Barby’s cause, and Charlie Britton bowled a superb opening spell of 10 overs unchanged, taking 3-36 and was largely responsible for the hosts sliding to 43-4 off 8 overs and with it all to do.

However with captain Richard Muscutt at the crease, Spencer still had hope and he and opener Steve Faulkner added 110 for the 5th wicket before Manzella followed up his superb innings by removing him for 63.

Muscutt continued to keep the run rate to just about manageable proportions, but Barby continued to chip away at the other end with Steve Webb bowling an excellent spell of left arm spin (8-0-39-3).

Young Ben English, playing his first 3rd team game was introduced into the attack as Hardbattle decided to go with spin at both ends, and the youngsters superb flight and dip finally accounted for Muscutt who made a classy 62 and the hosts were all out shortly afterwards in the 37th for 202.

As well as Barby’s explosive batting, the big difference between the teams on the day was the quality of the two teams fielding.

When under pressure as Muscutt was in full flow, Barby’s ground fielding held up superbly when under pressure and some superb catches were taken, most notably by Fred Webb and Ben English.

The future for the club is incredibly bright with this young talent producing performances like this against such strong and respected opponents.