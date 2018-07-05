CRICKET: Barby hold out for losing draw against league leaders

Grange Park end 3rd XI’s winning streak

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI v Bedworth 1st XI

For the second match running Barby held on for a losing draw, nine wickets down this time against top of the table Bedworth .

After winning the toss on a hot and sunny afternoon Bedworth elected to bat first and amassed a very healthy total of 319-7 in their 50 overs mainly due to opener Kyle Taylor who made 130 and Scott Friswell 60, with late contributions from Abdullah and former county player Abdul Hafeez, who both made 20. Ryan Doubell took 4-74 for Barby.

In reply Barby lost wickets at regular intervals with Craig Scott and Jason Scott both making starts before both being dismissed for 26 and Ryan Doubell making 23 it was left to Joe Hardbattle to bat the last 11 overs out along with the tail, to get Barby a losing draw finishing on 126-9.

Ashley Cutts with 4-22 and Abdul Hafeez 2-33 being the main Bedworth wicket takers.

Division 7

Barby 2nd XI v Kenilworth 2nd XI

Barby 2nds put up a spirited performance before falling to a four-wicket defeat to Kenilworth 2nds at a sunny BCG.

After Kenilworth won the toss, Barby openers Dan Dury and Chris Bramley added 88 for the first wicket before Dury fell to a catch at mid off, to be dismissed for 48.

Bramley carried on before also just failing to reach his 50 and being caught and bowled for 49. Then 13-year- old Joe Bramley made 28 as did Matthew Outhwaite and some late hitting by Antony Franks for 49 not out took Barby’s total to 220-5 after 50 overs.

Kenilworth’s openers added 71 for their first wicket before John Howard was dismissed for 30 but James Poole continued on to make 74 and with 37 not out from Mike Watts and 29 from Barry Maney Kenilworth eased home by four wickets with six overs to spare, despite Joe Bramley taking 4-45 with his leg spin.

Grange Park v Barby 3rd XI

Barby’s five-match winning streak came to an abrupt end as the severely depleted hosts were crushed by their strong visitors by 182 runs at a stiflingly hot BCG.

Barby won the toss and elected to field, captain John Hardbattle taking the pragmatic approach and going for bowling points rather than expose the flimsy batting line up first up.

Benedetti continued his good run of form against Barby by scoring 88 in Grange Park’s total of 269-7.

Veteran Graeme Lamb, playing his final game for the club was the pick of the bowlers with 10-2-46-1 but the whole attack stuck manfully to the task against a formidable batting line up in the searing heat as three bowling points were garnered.

Special mention for stand in Crick Lions CC keeper Mark Jones for hanging on to two sharp chances behind the timbers.

The heat accounted for Barby skipper Hardbattle early on, as he left the field in a bad way suffering the debilitating effects of heat

stroke, and the hosts soon capitulated from 20-0 to 31-6.

Emma Nobes then joined forces with club bowling legend Dave Norton, and the pair added 41 to take the score onto 72 before Emma fell for a well made 14.

Norton continued to attack, and ended up unbeaten on a career best 34no before Grange Park wrapped up the win in double quick after just 23 overs.