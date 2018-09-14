CRICKET: Barby’s fourth place secures highest ever level of cricket for next season

Captain praises overseas professional’s contribution to club

Barby Cricket Club have finished the season in fourth place in the Warwickshire League’s Premier Division, which secures for next year the highest level of cricket in the club’s history.

A reorganisation of the Birmingham League from four to two leagues will mean that the lowest-ranked Warwickshire-based sides in Birmingham Leagues 2 and 3 will compete with the highest ranked Warwickshire league sides in a new higher quality Warwickshire Premier League.

Next year therefore Barby, Rugby CC and former powerhouses Coventry and North Warwickshire and Stratford will be in the same league, which is a situation that would have been unthinkable only a few short years ago prior to a succession of successful years for the club.

Barby arrived in Solihull knowing that five points would be enough and the sight of a green pitch after morning rain made the toss crucial.

Skipper Joel Gleghorn called correctly and Ryan Doubell (2-29) and Will Sinclair (3-23) quickly got to work with three wickets falling in the first four overs.

No Municipal batsman looked comfortable and even as the pitch settled, Barby’s bowlers remained well on top.

Pick of the bowlers was 17-year-old Seth Westley, who bowled superbly in taking 4 wickets for only 11 runs off 7 overs; cruelly denied his first league five wicket hall in his final over by a dropped catch, during what was otherwise a superb fielding performance, setting up a target of 113 to chase.

The game also marked the debut of 17-year-old Jonty Craven who bowled two very quick overs prior to unfortunately damaging a knee. He will be a handful to all batsmen next year.

Sadly the tea interval saw the return of rain. Whilst disappointing to be denied almost certain victory, skipper Joel Gleghorn remained delighted given that the eight points earned fourth spot in the league.

Whilst wanting to single no individual out, Gleghorn did recognise the all-round contribution to the club of Ryan Doubell. “It is never easy choosing an overseas professional for a club, but this season, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better than Ryan,” he said.

“Taking 45 league wickets and scoring over 400 league runs is a fantastic return from his first year of playing in the UK. He has worked hard on the ground and inspired a generation of juniors with his one-on-one coaching and constant energy at all junior practice sessions. We wish him well with his season ahead in South Africa and hope to welcome him back at Barby next year.”

Barby 2nds ended a disappointing season with a nine- wicket defeat against Solihull Municipal. With overcast sky and light rain showers Solihull won the toss and asked Barby to bat. Only a partnership of 60 between Chris Bramley 36 and Joe Hardbattle 27 took Barby to an all out score of 124. Barby’s total was never enough as Solihull cruised to victory in the 23rd over.

A Barby XI also lost their friendly against Leamington Lemmings by 6 wickets.

After winning the toss and battin, father and son opening combination of Chris and Joe Bramley added 178 for the first wicket before Chris fell just 5 runs short of a century, with Joe making a maiden senior fifty with 69. Barby scored 219-2 in their 40 overs. Leamington lost three early wickets but went on to win, Mathew Nobes taking 3-19 being the pick of the Barby bowlers.