CRICKET: Barby’s indoor net sessions starting soon

All ages and abilities welcome

Barby Cricket Club’s indoor nets start on Friday, February 1, with all ages and abilities welcome. Senior nets are from 6pm-7.30pm, costing £4 per session or £30 for the 10 weeks.

Junior nets, with qualified and CRB checked coaches, start on Tuesday, March 12 from 5.30pm-7pm, also £4 per session or £20 for the 6 weeks.All take place at Bilton School.

Barby run three senior sides on a Saturday, a friendly XI on Sundays, ladies’ tip and run side and a range of midweek XIs catering for all ages.

Last year the first XI had a fantastic season and will be competing against the likes of Stratford, Coventry & North Warwickshire and Rugby CC in a restructured Warwickshire Premier Division this summer. This follows an incredible run of six promotions in 11 years.

Player of the season was 17-year-old Mathew Nobes, with fellow junior product 17-year-old Seth Westley gaining Warwickshire Under 19 honours.

The seconds and thirds play in Warwickshire Division 10 East and Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 11 respectively. Both sides, in addition to the friendly Sunday XI, are geared to playing cricket in the right way, blending youth and experience.

The ‘Blue Caps’ Longdown Lane ground is one of the most scenic in the Midlands with the club known for its great hospitality and the playing spirit. The club has won awards for both in recent years, in addition to the award for the best teas in the league! Barby also have a strong junior section with Friday nights a thriving social occasion.

To find out more email: barbycc@hotmail.co.uk