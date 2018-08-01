CRICKET: Barby teams up against it as rain stops play

Matches abandoned with opposition in strong position

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Jason Scott keeping wicket for Barby 1sts against Solihull Municipal

Solihull Municipal 1sts 256-4 (8 points)

Barby 1sts 0-0 (5 points)

Match Abandoned

Solihull Municipal were left to rue the weather as an impressive batting performance saw them reach 256-4 after 46 overs when the rain set in at Barby.

Ryan Doubell bowling in Saturday's rain-abandoned game

John Stanley with 70 not out was well supported by George Gray 49, Mark Rowley 39 and Alex Roslyn 36 not out.

An early tea was taken, but torrential rain meant there was no resumption in the match and the game was abandoned.

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 53-6 (4 points)

Solihull Municipal 2nds (6 point)s

Match Abandoned

As in the 1sts’ fixture Barby 2nds were up against it when the rain arrived.

Struggling on 53-6 the game was abandoned with no further play possible.

Joe Bramley made 15 and Will Tarrant was 9 not out.

Northamptonshire Division 12

Barby 3rds v Old 3rds -

Barby 150 all out (6 points)

Old (7 points)

Match abandoned

The weather proved the eventual winner on Saturday at the BCG, where two heavy thunderous downpours during and after the tea interval prevented Old from attempting to chase down a very gettable target after a reckless batting performance saw Barby post a well under par total of 150.

Barby won the toss and unsurprisingly elected to bat, but unlike in recent weeks where openers Hardbattle and Sherwood had laid solid foundations, both fell early to loose shots thus exposing the middle order much earlier than hoped.

Top scorer Matthew Outhwaite (39), Chey Manzella (26) and debutant Derek Wighton (32) all played in an attacking fashion but fell in succession to injudicious strokes having got in when someone really needed to stay and anchor the innings. The long tail was exposed and Barby subsided from 131-5 to 150 all out with six overs unused.

Old, who like Barby are on a good run of form with four straight wins, would have fancied their chances chasing a target that was at least 50 below par, but the unexpected if somewhat overdue poor weather put paid to their immediate hopes of closing the points gap in the table on their hosts.