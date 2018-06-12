CRICKET: Barby win regional final to enter national rounds of Village Cup

League win for 1sts earns 20 valuable points

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 110-3

Bablake Old Boys 1st XI 107-10

Barby 1st XI won by 7 wickets

Barby 1st X1 picked up a valuable 20 points against Bablake Old Boys on Saturday. After the previous week’s defeat at the hands of Olton, the game had taken on ‘must win’ proportions and the team obliged with great character.

Skipper Joel Gleghorn won an important toss and chose to field first in perfect bowling conditions. Seth Westley (2-24)and Ryan Doubell (3-26) exploited the conditions perfectly leaving Bablake struggling from the start. Gleghorn replaced the opening attack with the Scott brothers Danny (1-14)and Craig (2-23) and Matt Nobes (1-13) who continued to take regular wickets. Once more all chances were held and Ryan Doubell also chipped in with a fantastic direct hit run out. Despite Bablakes tail briefly wagging, they ended up with a total of 107 that was never going to be enough as the sun came out and the wicket dried.

Barby made light work of the target, achieving victory after only 27 overs. After the early loss of Joe Hardbattle, all other batsmen contributed with Craig Scott (23 not out)and Jason Scott (35 not out)seeing Barby home to victory by 7 wickets with 25 overs remaining.

Skipper Joel Gleghorn was delighted with the performance, singling out out the fielding display for particular praise. “This year we have fielded far better as a unit which is helping us build pressure,” he said. “Whilst athletes like Rob Field and the Scott brothers have always been good, the whole team are now playing far better as a unit.”

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 80-10

Weoley Hill 2nd XI 81-2

Weoley Hill 2nd XI Won by 8 wickets

Barby 2nds fell to a convincing 8 wicket defeat against Weoley Hill on a warm and muggy afternoon at the BCG. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Weoley found that the ball was starting to swing with great effect under the overcast sky right from the start of the innings. Barby openers Dom Craven and Richard Thompson negotiated this to take the score to 35 after 10 overs before Thompson was dismissed for 13.

This started a dramatic collapse with the ball swinging around as Barby found themselves 47-6. A flurry of runs by the lower order took the score to 80 all out, which was never going to be enough as the overcast sky turned to sunshine, with Luke Chilton 4-35, Terry Donavan 2-24 and Lee Brown 3-7 doing most of the damage.

Weoley added 19 before Barby took their first wicket, but Weoley eased to victory in the 25th over as Mick Granth made 27 not out and Lee Garghan 28 before running himself out as Weoley made 81-2.

Northamptonshire Division 12

Old Grammarians 3rds v Barby 3rds

Barby 166-7

Old Grammarians 84 all out

Barby 29pts beat Old Grammarians 4pts by 82 runs

Barby 3rds extended their winning sequence to three games with a comprehensive victory over Old Grammarians at the picturesque Emberton CC ground after another fine all-round team performance.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, familiar opening pairing of Hardbattle and Beagley once again laid solid foundations with a stand of 49, before both departed in quick succession.

The in-form Matt Outhwaite fell almost immediately to plunge the visitors into trouble at 50-3, but Ollie Hawkins and 12-year-old Joe Bramley combined to put on a superb partnership of 98. Hawkins (69) was severe on anything offline, whilst young Bramley (24) played some cultured shots of his own and showed great common sense in rotating the strike sensibly with good running between the wickets.

Once both had departed it was left to Tom Lynch with some lusty clean hitting in the final over the innings to carry Barby to a modest but defendable score of 166-7 on a slowish pitch. Charlie Bridgeford was the pick of the OG’s bowlers taking 2-28 off his 10 overs.

Barby couldn’t afford to let the hosts get away to a quick start in their run chase, and both opening bowlers 12-year-old Luke Satchwell and Mayooran kept the pressure on at the start. Mayooran picked up two early wickets to keep the hosts in check, and Blanks picked up a crucial wicket just before drinks to leave Grammarians struggling on 53-3 at the half way mark.

The second half of the innings was the Charlie Britton and Joe Bramley show as the pair ran through the remainder of the Grammarians batting line up within the next 13 overs post drinks. Britton produced his best bowling of the season, sending down his full entitlement of overs in one fantastic spell of seam bowling to finish with the outstanding figures of 10-4-18-4.

Joe Bramley was introduced with the hosts on 83-5 and gained prodigious turn from the surface, beating the outside edge of the bat countless times. Bramley Junior took the final wicket of the match courtesy of another catch for Matt Outhwaite to finish with the incredible figures of 4-3-4-3.

Grammarians lost their last 5 wickets for just 1 run and Barby claimed another 29pts to send them up to fourth in the table, just outside of the promotion places.

National Village Cup Northamptonshire Regional Final

Barby 233-4 in 40 overs

East Haddon 215-5 in 40 overs

Barby Won by 18 Runs

Barby moved in to the national rounds of the National Village Cup with a hard-fought win against East Haddon in the Northamptonshire Regional Final.

In a match played in great spirit between the two sides East Haddon won the toss and asked Barby to bat first, a decision that brought instant rewards as Barby lost their first wicket in the second over as Mathew Nobes fell victim to a sharp piece of wicketkeeping by Richard Hardwick to be stumped with the score on 2.

This brought Craig Scott to join Rob Field at the wicket and they compiled a stand of 48 before Field miscued and was caught for 29 with the score on 50. The decisive partnership of the Barby innings was now to take place as Scott and Tom Gleghorn picked up regular singles and with a boundary being hit when a bad ball was bowled, the Barby innings began to gain momentum so much so that 104 runs were scored in the last 10 overs as Scott finished on 87 not out and Gleghorn making 84 in a partnership of 162 for the 3rd wicket, Stuart Keeping took all four Barby wickets to fall to finish with figures of 4-29 from his eight overs.

East Haddon in reply were held in check mainly by Seth Westley, who took 1-8 from his first five-over spell as they reached 24-1 from their first 10 overs. A partnership of 76 between Nick Whorton and Jack Dudlestone kept East Haddon in the game as the spin of Mathew Nobes and Bikram Singh kept them behind the required run rate, as they bowled their eight-over spells for 33 runs and 36 runs with Singh picking up the wicket of Dudlestone.

Whorton and Richard Hardwick then added 40 runs before Whorton was dismissed for 73 with the score on 131 and when Rob Field continued his athletic fielding from the previous day by taking a brilliant one-handed catch at long-on off the bowling of Craig Scott, with the score still on 131, Barby started to gain control of the match.

Although Hardwick making 45 and Simon Kerr with 52 not out from 32 balls tried in vain to keep up with the run rate, Westley came back to bowl his final three overs and make sure East Haddon finished on 215-5, 18 runs short of their victory target.

Barby will now have another home fixture in the first National Round against Pelsall CC from the Staffordshire,Shropshire and West Midlands group.