CRICKET: Club spring clean day as Willoughby prepare for new season

First friendly games this weekend at The Green

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Mark Fell, Ben Hollis and Badj Rahman showing the youngsters how it is done!

The flag was literally raised for Willoughby Cricket Club’s new season on Saturday as they embarked on their annual ECB NatWest CricketForce Day at The Green.

Club members and officials young and old ranging from four years old to 84 gathered together to do their bit and get the club ready inside and out for the 2019 campaign which gets underway this Saturday.

Walls and fencing were painted, benches and seating washed, leaves and sticks were collected, and sightscreens erected as just a few of the many jobs completed as part of a very productive day of action at The Green.

NatWest CricketForce is a nationwide initiative run by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), designed to bring clubs and local communities closer together, and ensure grounds and facilities are ready for the new season.

John Gregson

Willoughby have been involved in annual event now for over 15 years and yet again it was a great and well-supported occasion which once more brought all sections of the club together to do their bit off-the-field as well as on it.

The club and its eager workforce were also supported in their efforts with kind donations from Yorkshire Tea and Tesco in Daventry.; many thanks to both for their kind support

Willoughby get their season off the ground this weekend with two club friendlies.

On Saturday, Southam are the visitors to The Green, before 24 hours later Oakfield and Rowlands United make the short trip across town to the same venue. Both matches have 1.30pm starts.

Martin Nichols smartening up the fence