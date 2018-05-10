CRICKET: Disappointing start to season for Willoughby

Kwik Cricket sessions begin this weekend

South Northants Cricket League: Premier Division

Willoughby v Marston St Lawrence

Willoughby 82 all out

Marston St Lawrence 84 for 2

Marston St Lawrence won by 8 wickets

There was disappointment in Willoughby’s return to life in the South Northants Cricket League Premier Division as they were beaten by Marston St Lawrence at The Green.

In glorious conditions, the hosts were asked to bat first on a soft and slightly damp track, and coupled with a decent opening pace attack, struggled to score freely.

After an early loss, Martin Nichols and Ashley Rayner batted through the opening spell keeping the scoreboard ticking. After the former fell, Dave Alcock came in and immediately increased the scoring rate until he suffered a nasty cut above the eye which required hospital treatment, and from that point the Willoughby innings fell away.

Wickets tumbled regularly eventually resulting in a modest total of 82 all out being posted; Rayner top scoring with 28. Graham Hall’s 4 for 3 and Matt Riddle’s 3 for 23 inflicting the main damage through the middle and lower order.

In reply, batting for the visitors seemed to become slightly easier as the wicket dried and they began the chase in fairly comfortable fashion. Sean Thornton (1 for 18) came on first change and got through the defence of opener Upstone and bowled him for 24, followed by Rayner (1 for 11) taking out Griffiths for 15. Sadly that was the end of Willoughby’s success with the ball, as Marston reached their target with no further losses and overs in hand.

Defeat for Willoughby but they were by no means disgraced against a side who will once again be challenging at the top of the Premier Division this season. A big thank you also to groundsman Fergus who with some sterling work managed to get a wicket prepared after all the trials and tribulations of the weather over the last week or so and before.

Division 4

Thornborough A v Willoughby A

Thornborough A 69 all out

Willoughby A 65 all out

Thornborough A won by 4 runs

There was also disappointment for Willoughby A’s line-up of youth and experience as they contrived to lose away at Thornborough when victory looked on the cards.

Having won the toss, the visitors’ decision to field looked a good one as they skittled the hosts out for 69. Troy Reeves’ interesting opening spell of 2 for 13 backed by an economical but wicket-less burst from Jake Quinney (0 for 9) set the tone, before the latter’s Under 15 team mates of Dan Farrow and Callum Hanks got amongst the wickets. The latter returned figures of 1 for 10 but it was Farrow with 4 for 10 who did the main damage. John Gregson (1 for 13) and Karl Quinney (2 for 4) then wrapped things up for an early tea.

In reply, Willoughby started well if not understandably cautiously with openers Alex Proudman and Fergus Deery steering things to 33 without loss. However their departures in quick succession started a batting collapse as the hosts took the pace of the ball and were rewarded as wickets fell at regular intervals; the last wickets falling with a boundary needed to tie the scores. Thornborough’s skipper Cox took 5 for 10.

Willoughby start their popular Kwik Cricket sessions this Sunday (13th May) and invite budding cricketers of the future to come along and get involved.

The club has successfully run Kwik Cricket for over 20 years as it provides a fantastic opportunity for boys and girls aged between 6 and 10 to try out cricket for the first time in a fun, exciting way.

The sessions are run by the club’s ECB-qualified coaches, with all equipment provided, and will run on Sunday mornings from 10am until 11am starting this Sunday

For further details and to book your child in advance, contact Matt on 07842 419486 or email: mattcgoss@icloud.com. Or simply turn up on Sunday morning and get involved!

Fixtures:

Thursday – 6pm start: Rugby and District Cricket League

Under 15 League: Willoughby v Long Itchington

Saturday – 1.30pm start: South Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Thornborough v Willoughby

Division 4: Willoughby A v Woodford Halse

Sunday: Kwik Cricket @ Willoughby – 10.00am start

Club Friendly – 2pm start: Willoughby v Crick Lions