CRICKET: Feast of runs as annual six-a-side returns to Willoughby

Enjoyable and entertaining day’s cricket at The Green

Last Sunday saw the highly successful return of one of Willoughby’s oldest competitions, the annual six-a-side, and there was a feast of runs in the sun on what was a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining day’s cricket.

Club president and secretary Eric Palmer presents the trophy to the winners

After several years absence, the event made a welcome return to the club events calendar as players young and old converged on The Green for the morning’s draw.

With captains nominated in advance, six teams were selected from a seeding draw with those teams split into two groups of three on a round robin basis.

Over the course of the afternoon there was some excellent hard-hitting cricket played given the baking hot conditions as the teams battled through the group stages before reaching the business end of the competition with semi-finals and a Grand Final.

After two closely fought last four deciders, the final boiled down to a showdown between Hassan’s Heroes and Rich’s Super Sixers. After a good performance with the ball, the latter – led by an unbeaten 30 retired from skipper Richard Foxon – took the trophy despite a couple of late wickets ensured a nervy finish.

In total, just short of 1,000 runs were scored across the ten games, played on what was a day for the batters in the face of 27 wickets taken.

Quite aptly it was Foxon with 102 runs and Nawaz with 71 who led the scoring charts, with Max Johnson heading the wickets with five.

Club President and Treasurer Eric Palmer presented the trophy to the winning team. Many thanks to everyone who participated in the day’s event on and off-the-field, with particular thanks to Ryan Perry and Ben Hollis for their excellent arrangements and organisation on the day.