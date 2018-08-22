CRICKET: Final game promotion place decider looking likely for Barby 3rds

Barby round-up sees 1sts miss out by 12 runs and double defeat for 2nds

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 283-9

Aston Manor 1st XI 295-7

Aston Manor won by 12 runs

Barby, for the second week running, ended up with a narrow defeat - this time by just 12 runs in a high scoring game at Aston Manor .

Aston won the toss and decided to bat first in a win or lose fixture and amassed a more than competitive 295-7 in their 50 overs with Indian professional Ibbadat Thaman leading the way with 83 before becoming one of Craig Scott’s three wickets.

KamranZaman with 61 and Sahal Malvernker 50 also contributed fifties, with Craig Scott taking 3-73 and Will Sinclair 2-48 being the main Barby wicket takers.

Barby, in reply, lost the early wicket of Will Sinclair for 1 before Mathew Nobes and Craig Scott both got good starts before Nobes was dismissed for 38 and Scott 32.

Jason Scott then looked well set before being dismissed for 46 and Brent Doubell with a quick 37 kept Barby in contention.

Tom Gleghorn then looked ing like he might get Barby over the winning line in the big run chase before being caught for 61 in the 46th over.

Barby couldn’t quite get the required runs, falling 12 short on 283-9 despite Richard Tarrant striking some late boundaries and finishing 18 not out.

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 195-9

RMCC 2nd XI 200-2

RMCC won by 8 wickets

Barby took on a strong RMCC side at the BCG and made 195-9 batting first.

Richard Thompson looked in good form making 55 and Tom Middleton 41 being the main run scorers.

Chris Bramley added 25 and Alex Watson 21 with Suliman taking 4-44.

Barby needed early wickets but had to wait till the score had reached 46 for the first wicket.

This was the only success for the next 26 overs as Ghazanfer Ali and Mohammed Meraj added 148 for the second wicket before Ali was out with just one run needed for 83, leaving Meraj 74 not out as they cruised to an eight-wicket win in the 37th over.

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 101-10

RMCC 2nd XI 295-7 declared

Barby once again played RMCC in a fixture that had to be rescheduled from earlier in the season.

A young and rather different looking 2nd team from the day before also tasted defeat as RMCC won the toss and totalled 295-7 declared in 41 overs with Atif Syed making 123, GhazanferAli 62 and Haidar Lone 55.

Credit to 12-year-old Ben English, who took the more than respectable 4-46 from seven overs as the stand-out Barby bowler during the batting onslaught.

With Barby having to bat 59 overs due to the decleration it was always going to be tough and so it proved as only Joe Hardbattle 39 not out and Matthew Beagley 23 showed any resistance.

Barby were all out for 101 in the 40th over as ZulficarKhan 3-7 and GhazanferAli 3-9 took three wickets each.

Northamptonshire Cricket League Division 12

Barby 3rd XI 234-4

St Michael’s Bugbrooke 2nd XI 137 all out

Barby won by 97 runs

Barby kept their promotion hopes very much alive with a convincing 97-run win against a numerically depleted St Michael’s Bugbrooke.

Barby won the toss and elected to bat, and made steady progress up to the half way mark at 63-1.

The second half of the innings was a different story however as Captain John Hardbattle and Aravind Ram both cut loose and flayed the bowling to all parts in a fourth wicket partnership of 148 in just 14 overs.

Ram eventually fell for a lusty 71, with Hardbattle carrying his bat for a season’s best 87 not out.

A few late blows from young talent Marcus Tarrrant ensured a very healthy final total of 234-4.

St Michael’s made solid if unspectacular progress, as youngster Luke Satchwell tied the openers up to great effect sending down six miserly overs for just eight runs.

The visitors followed the template set down by their hosts, and at 80-1 off 20 overs had laid down solid foundations to have a dart at the total, but for the second successive Saturday the introduction of ace in the pack Steve Blanks at the half way stage turned the game emphatically Barby’s way.

A mixture of subtle variations, and out and out hostility saw Blanks account for six batsmen to end with 6-33, aided by three excellent catches at deep point by the ever impressive and alert Luke Satchwell, and a fine sharp catch behind the wicket by glove man Ollie Hawkins to snare dangerman Peter Lyon for 9.

Stalwart Dave Sherwood, whose commitment to the cause was demonstrated by the cutting short of his holiday to help out the team, took the final wicket which meant another 30 points in the bag.

Grange Park’s impressive win away at Old means a winner take all clash on the final day at the BCG looks increasingly on the cards. Barby are currently third in the division and Grange Park fourth.