CRICKET: Good day for Oakfield & Rowlands as 1sts’ challenge builds

Nine-wicket win in just 26 overs against Aston Manor

Warwickshire Division 4

Aston Manor 2nd XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI

Oakfield & Rowlands travelled to Birmingham hoping to claw back more ground on leaders Warwick whilst further consolidating second place in the division.

With the weather forecast indifferent, captain Richard Burnett, returning from injury, elected to field first upon winning the toss.

With the wicket offering some assistance to the bowers, but the outfield dry and extremely fast, it looked like an intriguing contest would be in store.

Dave Odwell (1-26) made an early breakthrough, but Manor recovered to 64-1 to set a solid foundation. Riv Monsell then joined the attack and broke the partnership, picking up the next two wickets on his way to 2-36.

He was partnered by Jamie Brightwell and the pair bowled tightly to stem the flow of runs, building pressure which Brighwell took full advantage of.

He ripped through the hosts’ middle order taking 5-43 as the visitors began to take control.

Ollie Vaughan returned for a second spell, replacing Monsell, and he chipped in with two wickets to end Aston’s innings on just 146 in 36 overs, a score that looked below par.

After tea O&R set about chasing down their target. The visitors were conscious of the weather and didn’t want to get tied down, making a solid start through Tristan Mobbs and Jimmy Carter before Mobbs holed out for 16.

Jack Randle joined Carter and the pair moved the score to 63-1 in 13 overs before the rain came to halt proceedings.

To their credit, the hosts were quick to take to the field after the rain, and Oakfield & Rowlands soon upped the ante in an effort to complete victory.

Carter and Randle scored quickly with boundaries a plenty with some well run singles. Carter reached his third 50 of the season making 51 not out, while Randle secured victory with a six to bring up his own half century as Oakfield & Rowlands completed a nine- wicket win in just 26 overs.

With Warwick not playing and all other games abandoned in the division it was a good day for Oakfield & Rowlands who are building real momentum at the business end of the season.

They have a crucial game when they entertain a dangerous Attock side on Saturday.

Warwickshire Division 6

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI vs Knowle & Dorridge 4th XI

The second XI entertained bottom side K&D on Saturday looking for a win to take them out of the bottom two.

Home skipper Rob Harris won the toss and elected to bat in the hunt for 24 points.

This decision was vindicated as he led from the front, top scoring with 75.

He was well supported by Danny Simms (36), Dan Pfadenheuer (26), Chris Goodwin (24 not out) and Steve Hilliard (22) as they reached 230-6 from 42 overs.

Unfortunately at this point the heavens opened and there was no further play, with the match abandoned.

Warwickshire League Division 10 East

Massey Ferguson 2nd XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI

The 3rd XI visited Massey Ferguson looking for a win to help move them up the table.

Visiting skipper Ian Randle also won the toss and elected to bat first, and also led from the front as he top scored with 38.

He was well supported by Glyn Vaughan (17) and Brian Harris (22 not out) as the visitors made 104-3 from 29 overs before rain had the final say with the match abandoned.

Oakfield & Rowlands 4th XI v Nuneaton

The 4th XI were awarded victory in their last league game of the season as Nuneaton could not raise a side.

They hope to arrange some friendlies over the coming weeks to ensure everyone gets as much cricket as possible throughout the summer.

Oakfield &Rowlands 2nd XI v Aston Manor

On Sunday, the 2nd XI were planning to take on Aston in a re-arranged game however the rain intervened with the match abandoned without a ball being bowled.