CRICKET: Great day as Barby’s three teams all win on Saturday

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st X1 235-5, defeated Nuneaton 1st X1 218 all out by 17 runs

On a tremendous three-win day for the club, Barby firsts picked up a valuable 24 points in beating Nuneaton on Saturday.

Asked to bat first on losing the toss, young Matthew Nobes got Barby off to a flyer making a quick fire 30 before getting out to a loose shot when a big score looked on the cards.

Batting proved more difficult for those who followed on a slow pitch with Barby’s middle order working hard to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Rob Field 19, Ryan Doubell 19 and Tom Gleghorn 20 all made starts, but only Jason Scott (51) was able to pass 50. With 10 overs left Richard Thompson fresh from a century in the seconds and Dan Scott came together and raised the tempo. Thompson made an excellent unbeaten 44 while Scott made 31. Barby finished on a slightly above par 235

Ryan Doubell and Will Sinclair opened the bowling and had Nuneaton quickly in trouble, three down with only 30 on the board. Nuneaton’s best batsman Martin Cox was, however, still in and making batting look simple. He had made a run-a-ball 55 and and pushed the score up to 120-3 when he was brilliantly run out by man of the match Dan Scott. This looked to be the turning point of the game as Nuneaton started to fall behind the required rate.

Captain Joel Gleghorn then had the difficult challenge of taking wickets on a benign surface. Attacking fields were set and the introduction of Nobes (2-28) saw wickets start to fall, however Nuneaton remained in the game in no small part due to loose bowling from the Barby seamers.

With three overs remaining, Nuneaton required 20 runs with 2 wickets left with no 7 batsman Carvell looking dangerous on 28. Ryan Doubell (3-46), eased Barby then nerves bowling Carvell at which point Nuneaton decided to bat out for a draw. Dan Scott 2-38 bowled the final over and produced a fantastic delivery to secure victory for Barby.

Olton and West Warwickshire 303-6, defeated Barby, 217-8 by 86 runs

On Sunday, Barby’s 1st X1 faced Olton and West Warwickshire in a game rearranged from earlier in the season. Sadly for Barby, availability was not ideal and it was an understrength side that made the trip to Olton.

Once more skipper Joel Gleghorn lost the toss and an already weary Barby side were asked to field first in scorching conditions. Ryan Doubell took an early wicket, however it was to be the only strike for 30 overs as Olton professional John Stoykovski took control, taking advantage of a couple of let offs in making a superb 121.

Barby toiled in the heat and it was a tired outfit that left the field knowing that they had 303 to chase. Ryan Doubell (3-68) was once more the main wicket taker, his tally in the league now an impressive 34 wickets, whilst Will Sinclair (10-0-25) was the only bowler with economical figures on what had been a tough afternoon in the field.

303 was always going to be a difficult chase but Barby started brightly before Rob Field (24) was harshly given out LBW. Thereafter, as with the preceding day, a number of batsmen got in but nobody was able to contribute a major innings. Ryan Doubell (37), Will Sinclair (36), Craig Scott (26) Tom Gleghorn (21) and Joe Hardbattle 13 not out the main run scorers that saw Barby to maximum batting points without ever really threatening to challenge the victory target.

Barby face Hampton and Solihull at home next Saturday hoping to get back to winning ways.

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 252-4

Griff & Coton 1st XI 251-3

Barby 2nd XI Won by 6 Wickets

Barby gained a six-wicket victory and 20 points after a superb run chase at the BCG. After winning the toss and inserting Griff on a good wicket and fast outfield, Barby captain Joe Hardbattle was looking for some early wickets to try and keep some control of the game and make the later run chase as easy as possible.

This failed to happen as Griff made good use of the wicket and outfield to amass 251-3 in their 50 overs, with Steve Bourne making 61, Maz Waeli 50, Reg Hall 41 not out and Gev Keshwala 33 not out, although Jonty Craven bowled with decent pace and not much luck to have figures of 0-17 from seven overs and young leg spinner Joe Bramley 1-44 from his 12 overs being the pick of the Barby bowlers.

Barby in reply slipped to 47-3 after 15 overs when Richard Tarrant was dismissed for 31 and the best they could hope for seemed to be a losing draw, until the experience of Chris Bramley and the inexperience of 12-year-old Will Tarrant joined forces to produce a fourth wicket partnership of 155. Bramley began watchfully and then upped the tempo to make 84, containing 15 fours and young Will Tarrant batted way beyond his age to finish 79 not out. With Antony Franks coming in at the fall of Bramley’s wicket to smash 27 not out from 18 balls with two big sixes, it enabled young Tarrant to hit the winning single with three balls to spare as Barby won by six wickets.

Northamptonshire Division 12

Mears Ashby 2nds 175 all out

Barby 3rds 176-3

Barby (30pts) beat Mears Ashby (6pts) by 7 wickets.

Barby took advantage of Grange Park’s slip up to blow the promotion race wide open with another superb away win, this time at fellow rivals Mears Ashby.

On another hot day, Barby lost the toss and had to field first. Barby fielded what was surely their most youthful opening bowling attack in a senior game, with 12-year-old Luke Satchwell and Jon Watson sharing the new ball and both bowling excellently. A couple of wickets courtesy of run out and a first senior club wicket for Watson was followed by an excellent 3rd wicket partnership between Gray and Beaton which threatened to take the game away from Barby. The erratic but pacey Lynch was introduced into the attack and he removed the dangerous Beaton for 44, and Gray followed not long after falling to the pick of the bowlers Charlie Britton (4-48) also for 44.

At 168-5 the hosts looked in a good position to post 230 plus, but the re-introduction of Dave Sherwood (2-19) and the ever-impressive Luke Satchwell resulted in a clatter of wickets, with the last 5 falling for just 7 runs leaving the hosts a bit light on 175 all out inside 33 overs.

The short boundaries and fast outfield meant this was a very achievable target for Barby, but the pitch was a bit two paced and with the previous weeks poor batting performance still fresh in the memory it was important Barby laid solid foundations for the chase. This they did in the form of the regular pair of Captain Hardbattle and Beagley, the pair adding 45 before both left in quick succession. Beagley caught at cover for 15 and Hardbattle retiring hurt after been struck on the finger from a ball that popped off a good length from the excellent Calvin Green.

After Aravind Ram, left for 5, the game was in the balance with the visitors precariously placed at 78-3.

Tom Lynch joined Matt Outhwaite in the middle and the pair both played with great composure in adding a match winning 98 run partnership. Outhwaite was severe on anything short and finished on 56 not out, with Lynch continuing his real improvement with the bat this year to end on 45 not out, an innings full of flowing cover drives, as Barby reached the target with seven overs to spare.

Barby Friendly XI 188-7 in 40 Overs

Crick Friendly XI 157-9 in 40 Overs

Barby won by 31 runs

Barby’s total of 188-7 was dominated by Alex Watson who made 118 not out, which included 15 fours and a six, with only Ollie Park making 22 and Mathew Beagley 16 adding any support. This proved too many for Crick, who were reduced to 21-6 as Alex Roberts took 3 wickets for 6 runs and with Phil Beagley and 12-year-old Luke Satchwell both taking two wickets each. Crick did make a fightback mainly due to Adrian Ratnayake who carried his bat to finish on 85 not out as Crick made 157-9 from their 40 overs.