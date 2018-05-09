CRICKET: Great start to the season for Barby, with disciplined bowling performance

Round-up of all the weekend’s games

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 88-3

Water Orton 1st XI 86-10

Barby 1st XI Won by 7 Wickets

Barby 1st XI started their WCL 2018 campaign with a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Water Orton 1st XI mainly due to a disciplined bowling performance after winning the toss and asking Water Orton to bat first. The opening bowling partnership of new South African overseas player Ryan Doubell and Will Sinclair both bowling tight 6 over spells with Doubell conceding 15 runs and Sinclair 13 runs and taking 1 wicket.

The introduction in to the bowling attack of the off spinning Scott brothers Dan and Craig continued the stranglehold on the Water Orton batsmen but also wickets started to fall as the pressure on the batting side begain to tell, as Craig Scott finshed with bowling figures of 4-19 from his 10 overs and Dan Scott taking 2-13 from his 10 over spell and with Mathew Nobes 2- 4 and Seth Westley 1-20 also bowling well to bowl Water Orton out for just 86 in 42 overs with only two batsmen reaching double figure scores.

After the usual excellent Barby tea Craig Scott and Mathew Nobes opened the batting for Barby looking for a steady start in pursuit of the well under par Water Orton total, Mathew Nobes after striking an early six was the first Barby wicket to fall for 9 and with Craig Scott being given out LBW for 2 Barby were 20-2 but a 3rd wicket partnership of 61 between Ryan Doubell who batted with increasing confidence and Will Sinclair who was dismissed for 18 with the victory target just 6 runs away, it was left to Ryan Doubell to score the winning runs with a six on his Barby debut and finish on 45 not out.

Barby 1st XI travel to Four Oaks Saints in their next fixture this weekend

Barby 2nd XI 173-10

Solihull Blossomfield 2nd XI 174-9

Sollihull Blossomfield 2nd XI won by 1 wicket

Barby 2nd XI finally got their league season underway with a narrow defeat to Solihull Blossomfield in a rearranged bank holiday Monday fixture from the opening weekend of the season which had been cancelled due to the early season bad weather.

Solihull Blossomfield won the toss on a very warm and sunny bank holiday Monday at the BCG and asked Barby to bat openers Joe Hardbattle and Dom Craven added 21 runs in a patient opening partnership before Hardbattle went after a short wide delivery and fell to a sharp one handed catch at second slip for 14. The arrival of Mathew Nobes to the crease upped the tempo and in partnership with Rob Field the pair added 59 before Nobes was bowled for a wel l made innings of 43, Field carried on to reach his 50 before being dismissed not long afterwards for 52. Only young Will Tarrant who batted with great patience and concentration to make 17 made the only other notable contribution as Barby were all out for 173 John Kinman and Rama both taking 3 wickets for Solihull Blossomfield.

The Solihull reply started with an opening partnership of 32 before Mayu took the first wicket to fall after 20 overs the game was in the balance with the score on 79-4 but a partnership of 61 between Ramu and Gopalan seemed to be taking the Solihull team to victory, but a score of 140-4 became 150-8 as Mayu struck with 2 wickets and Mathew Nobes who bowled Ramu for 45 the game started to turn back in Barbys favour. With a fourth wicket to Mayu the score became 161-9 but John Kinman added to his 3 wickets in the Barby innings with 13 Not Out to see Solihull to victory by 1 wicket.

Barby 2nd XI host Wishaw 2nd XI this Saturday in their next fixture.

Barby 3rds 123 all out

Obelisk & Kingsthorpe 2nds 127-2

Obelisk 30pts beat Barby 3pts by 8 wickets

Barby were comprehensively beaten by 8 wickets in their first game in the NCL Division 12 at a warm and sunny BCG, the visitors taking advantage of their first XI postponement by strengthening their team with first team regulars.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Barby quickly subsided to 15-3 in the face of accurate bowling.

Captain Hardbattle and fellow left hander Richard Ansell (25) steadied the ship with a solid stand of 33, but it was hard work against tight bowling.

Hardbattle fell for 13 with the score on 46, but middle order resistance followed in the shape of Tom Middleton (17) and Alex Watson with a typically aggressive 27 that included three massive maximums,

After such a poor start, Barby did well to bat out until the final over but a total of 123 was well below par. Kennedy and Wright both took 3 wickets and were the pick of an excellent probing attack.

Rayment and Captain Smith soon got the visitors off to a good start with 29 coming off the first 5 overs before the introduction of Middleton into the attack.

Smith fell to Middleton courtesy of a sharp catch by Hardbattle for 22, but Charnley joined Rayment and the pair continued to score reasonably freely.

Barby didn’t help themselves, with seven catches going down. Taking 10 wickets is a tough enough challenge, let alone 17, and they were also hampered by the luckless Richard Thompson having to limp off out of the action after 10 overs after twisting his knee on the softish outfield.

Young Will Tarrant, making his adult debut at the age of 12 provided one bright spark towards the end by sending down two excellent overs and accounting for Rayment for a well made 54.

Barby Sunday XI 104-9

Old Leightonians 101-10

Barby Sunday XI won by 1 wicket

Barby Sunday XI secured the narrowest of wins over early season touring side Old Leightonians the tourists being made up of Old Boys from Leighton Park School in Reading. The Tourists called correctly at the toss and chose to bat first on a warm and sunny Sunday at the BCG. But they never got to grips with the Barby bowling attack as Mathew Nobes and Liam Franks both took three wickets and with occasional left arm slow bowler John Hardbattle picking up two wickets and young Will Tarrant and Antony Franks claiming wicket each The Tourists were dismissed for an under par total of 101 with only Charlie Allan making an unbeaten 27 showing any resistence.

What should have been an easy run chase by the Barby Sunday XI soon became the opposite as they collapsed to 56-8 and when young Will Tarrant was caught for the Barby top score of 21 the score became 73-9. This left Mathew Nobes and Ryan Doubell batting at 10 and 11 to try and knock off the 29 runs needed for victory and when Nobes gifted a straight forward catch the match looked lost but the pressure told and the catch was dropped as Nobes 14 Not Out and Doubell 16 Not Out accumulated the required runs to get Barby over the line and record a 1-wicket Victory.