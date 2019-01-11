CRICKET: Join Willoughby’s winter net sessions starting next weekend

New league for Saturday teams this summer

Willoughby Cricket Club get their 2019 season preparations underway next weekend and once again extend an invitation for new adult and junior players to join them for what promises to be an exciting and interesting summer ahead.

Ahead of the start of new season in mid-April, they will again be using the indoor nets and sports hall at Bilton School Sports Centre (Lawford Lane, Rugby, CV22 7JT) for all their pre-season work-outs, which gets underway on Saturday, January 19.

The club’s Junior and youth sides kick matters off on Saturday afternoons, with the Under 15s training from 1pm to 2pm, followed by the Under 13s from 2pm to 3pm; until the end of March.

Willoughby’s senior/adult section players then begin their indoor nets and training on Tuesday, January 22 from 7pm to 8.30pm, also running until the end of March. All sessions are £3 per person.

2019 promises to be an exciting new chapter for Willoughby as they have switched Saturday leagues for the forthcoming campaign. The club’s two Saturday league teams will now compete in the Northamptonshire Cricket League, with the 1st XI beginning life in Division 6 and 2nd XI in Division 13.

Willoughby will also be fielding a team on a Wednesday in the Rugby and District Cricket League (RDCL), plus will also offer non-league social cricket with their Sunday Development XI playing a series of friendlies with local village and clubs.

At junior/youth level, the club will once again field teams at Under 13 and 15 levels in the RDCL, as well as running weekly coaching and training sessions for those teams and offering Kwik Cricket for boys and girls aged 6-10 years looking to start out and try cricket for the first time.

For further details on joining Willoughby for any of their indoor net sessions and the 2019 season, please contact Karl (adult/senior cricket) on 07775 883102, or the following regarding junior and youth cricket:

Rob (WCC junior/youth cricket)via email at rcartridge@hotmail.com, Mark (Under 15s) on 07590 391481, Nathan (Under 13s) via email at allkemp8@gmail.com.