CRICKET: Magnificent unbeaten 114 for Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI captain

2nd XI secure second win in three games as they look to get out of trouble at bottom of the league

Warwickshire League Division 6

Bulkington 1st XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

With the 1st XI enjoying a free weekend to coincide with England’s World Cup quarter-final, attention turned to the 2nd XI who visited Bulkington on Saturday. In a match reduced to 35 overs and starting at 10am to accommodate the football, Oakfield and Rowlands skipper Rob Harris had no hesitation in electing to field when he won the toss.

Luke Armstrong (3-28) and Mark Randle (1-15) put the visitors in the ascendency from the start, and with good support from Jamie Brightwell (1-14) and Herman Claassen (3-16) limited Bulkington to just 118-8 from their 35 overs.

Rob Harris and Dan Clowes got Oakfield and Rowlands off to a great start before Harris fell for 48. Nick Wilding made a quickfire 20 to edge the visitors towards their target, while Clowes dropped anchor.

In the end, Clowes unbeaten 31 and 8 not out from George Smith saw O&R to a comfortable 8-wicket win inside 28 overs, their second in three games as they look to get out of trouble at the bottom of the league.

Warwickshire League Division 10 East

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI vs Newbold 1st XI

Oakfield & Rowlands entertained Newbold in a local derby at Swinford on Saturday. Having won the toss the visitors elected to bat, a decision that looked a good one as Pritipal Virdee batted throughout the innings for an unbeaten 100. He was well supported by several of his team mates as Newbold racked up 208-5 from their 35 overs. For O&R Andy Robinson took the bowling plaudits with 3-20, while there was a wicket each for Luke Fernando and Matthew Warburton.

In response, the experienced pair of Ian Randle and Alan Fisher opened up for O&R. They batted Oakfield & Rowlands towards safety with an opening stand of 80 before Fisher fell for 8. The innings was all about skipper Randle, who batted throughout for an unbeaten 114.

He was joined by Sam Miles who made 16 not out as the hosts lost just one wicket on their way to a losing draw, finishing 158-1 from their 35 overs.