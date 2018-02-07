CRICKET: Net practice begins for Newbold CC in 125th anniversary season

Club keen to contact former players interested in joining celebrations

After the success of last year, Newbold Cricket Club begin their 125th season in an optimistic mood and with great anticipation.

Net practice begins at Bilton School on Monday evenings between 8-9pm. All new and existing players welcome.

Contact Richard on 07794509599 or by e-mail at newboldcc@yahoo.co.uk

The club are also keen to contact former players who might be interested in attending an Anniversary Dinner or participating in other celebrations.