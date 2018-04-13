CRICKET: New Oakfield and Rowlands CC looking forward to successful first season

Pre-season friendlies planned for this weekend ahead of league openers on April 21

Oakfield and Rowlands CC are looking forward to kicking off their season this month, the first since the two clubs decided to merge.

Despite the hard winter and early spring, there has been plenty going on behind the scenes as the club looks to have a successful first season on and off the pitch.

Pre-season friendlies are due to be played this weekend although it looks like the weather will be the winner as clubs up and down the country struggle to get ready for the start of the season. Nevertheless, optimism is high before the league campaigns start on April 21.

The Club will be running four Saturday sides this year in the Warwickshire League, with the 1st XI captained by Richard Burnett, with Mark Randle has his vice-captain.

The 1st and 2nd XI will play at the Sheaf Ground in Long Lawford, with the 3rds and 4ths playing at Swinford.

In addition, there will be three midweek senior teams in the Rugby & District League on a Wednesday night competing in each of the three divisions, with friendlies also played on a Sunday.

The ladies’ tip and run team will also continue to play at the Sheaf on a Monday evening. The thriving junior section will also continue, with the club running sides and under 11 and 13 level in local leagues, whilst also offering Kwik-Cricket for 5-9 year olds on a Saturday morning in Long Lawford.

While hopes are high for success on the field, the community club is well equipped to provide cricketing opportunities to people at all skill levels and age-groups, and is actively seeking new members and volunteers.

A registration evening for both current and prospective members, both junior and senior, will take place on Friday, April 20 from 6.30pm, with anyone interested in getting involved encouraged to come along.

Alternatively, co-chairman Stewart Burnett (07968 587452) and Ian Randle (07984 040654) would welcome a call from anyone with any questions. Further information can also be found at www.orucc.play-cricket.com.