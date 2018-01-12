CRICKET: New players welcome at Barby’s pre-season practice

Sessions begin on Sunday, February 4

Barby Cricket Club start pre-season net practice on Sunday, February 4 at Bilton School’s excellent facility and would love to see some new players.

Junior training takes place from 9-10.30am with senior training following on from 10.30am-12noon.

Barby caters for cricketers of all ages and runs a thriving junior section in addition to a ladies team, three Saturday sides and a social Sunday XI. The club also boasts one of the most picturesque and well maintained grounds in the Midlands at their Longdown Lane home.

Last year the club’s first XI secured a comfortable mid-table position in the Warwickshire Premier League, the seconds also consolidated their league position whilst the thirds were promoted. The ladies’ XI once more won their league and there was also success for the under 11s. It is the social side that Barby are really all about and during the summer the club is a hive of activity all week.

If you would like to get involved please either turn up at practice or drop a note to Barbycc@hotmail.co.uk. The sessions will run for ten weeks although there will be no training on Mother’s Day and Easter Sunday. You will be made very welcome.