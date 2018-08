Dinner for players past and present in September

Newbold Cricket Club are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year and would like past players to get in touch.

They are organising a commemorative dinner at Newbold Rugby Club on Saturday, September 29 and hope those who have been involved in the Parkfield Road club over the years will join current members in marking the milestone.

Contact either info@leeweigh.co.uk or Newboldcc@yahoo.com for more details and tickets.