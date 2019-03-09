CRICKET: No change at the top at Willoughby this season

Captains and officials re-elected for 2019

It is a case of ‘carry on as you are’ for the coming season at Willoughby Cricket Club with last year’s Saturday XI captains again set to lead going into the new campaign.

2nd XI captain Badj Rahman

On the back of their successful seasons last term, Ben Hollis and Badj Rahman were once again given unanimous backing and will be leading Willoughby’s 1st and 2nd XIs respectively as the club makes its debut into the Northamptonshire County League for 2019.

Elsewhere with senior cricket, Ashley Rayner will captain the Wednesday XI in the Rugby and District Cricket League – with assistance from Sean Thornton, and will also captain Willoughby’s Sunday Friendly/Development XI.

Where junior and youth cricket is concerned, Rob Cartridge is now overseeing that element of cricket at the club which will see Nathan Kemp and Fergus Deery managing the Under 13s, and Mark Fell and Becci Fell running the Under 15s, assisted by Derek Middlemiss. Matt Goss will once again lead the club’s ever-popular Kwik Cricket section.

Positions off-the-field remain the same too with Brian Hall continuing as Club Chairman, Goss as Secretary and Eric Palmer continuing as President and Treasurer, the latter of which is now for a 55th consecutive year.

Pre-season training for the club’s senior and junior/youth cricketers continues through until early April.

Willoughby are once again using the indoor nets and sports hall at Bilton School Sports Centre (Lawford Lane in Rugby, CV22 7JT) for all their pre-season work-outs. The club’s senior/adult section players are there on Tuesday evenings from 7.00 to 8.30pm, which are followed on Saturday afternoons by the club’s Under 15s training from 1.00 to 2.00pm, and Under 13s from 2.00 to 3.00pm

Another date for the diary is Saturday, April 6 where Willoughby CC will once again be involved in the national ECB Natwest Cricketforce weekend.

Willoughby’s ‘spring clean’ event will take place from 9.30am, with again all players, members, officials and parents requested and welcome to attend.