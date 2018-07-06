CRICKET: Oakfield & Rowlands 1sts still unbeaten and second in the table

Reports from the club’s four league teams in action

Oakfield & Rowlands

Warwickshire Division 4

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI vs Massey Ferguson 1st XI

Oakfield & Rowlands started the second half of their season at home to Massey’s on Saturday, looking to consolidate their top two position in the table.

The visitors won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat on a blistering day, which did give the hosts the opportunity of a 24 point haul. With several players unavailable, Oli Vaughan partnered Dave Odwell with the new ball for the first time in a month and the former was soon in the wickets with three early strikes.

Odwell was bowling tightly at the other end without any luck, and when it was time for him to take a breather, Vaughan returned to the attack and immediately picked up two further wickets to complete his five-for, and the first five wickets to fall. The middle order of Massey’s fought back with Webster and Sheepy both registering half centuries, before Dave Odwell returned to remove the former on his way to 1-37. Jamie Brightwell then made inroads into the tail, picking up 3-33 including Sheepy for 58 as the hosts looked to dismiss Massey’s for less than 200. They just managed to achieve this goal when Steve Hilliard (1-18) took the last wicket with the score on 199.

On a good wicket with a quick outfield, this score looked below par and Oakfield & Rowlands were confident in their chase after tea. Tristan Mobbs and Jimmy Carter made a solid start before the former was dismissed for 15.

Jack Randle joined Carter and the pair continued to solid start before Carter was caught off the unusual bowling of Stewart Hall for 30. Stewart Burnett then joined Randle and another solid partnership ensued before Burnett holed out to Hall for a quickfire 28.

This brought Craig Gowdy to the crease and he and Randle saw O&R home to a comfortable victory with 14 overs to spare, Gowdy finishing unbeaten on 49 and Randle on 45.

This seven-wicket victory consolidated second place in the league as Oakfield and Rowlands remain one of the few unbeaten sides in the Warwickshire League this year.

Division 6

Attleborough 1sts v Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds

The second XI were again affected by unavailability in the first team in a tough day at Attleborough.

Stand-in captain Neil Armstrong elected to field having won the toss and his side backed up this decision in a solid display with the ball. Led by Luke Armstrong (4-36), they dismissed Attleborough for 179 inside 43 overs. Werno Claassen chipped in with 2-44, and there were single wickets for Liam Green, Herman Claassen, Chris Goodwin and Neil Armstrong in a good allround display in the field.

The response after tea did not go quite as well, with none of the batsmen kicking on to make a telling contribution. Luke Armstrong top scored with 18 but Oakfield & Rowlands were dismissed for just 101 as their tough season continues.

Division 10 East

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI v Corley 3rd XI

The 3rd XI put in a solid display but were ultimately undone by some excellent batting at Swinford on Saturday. Having won the toss, home skipper Ian Randle elected to bat and led the way with a solid 53 at the top of the order. He received solid support from Hassan Shah (27), Ben Simms (22 not out) and Brian Harris (16) as O&R amassed 176-7 from their 45 overs.

In response an unbeaten 122 from Thatcher proved to be the difference for Corley who eased to a 7 wicket win. Jake Blundell chipped in with 2 wickets and Andy Robinson 1, but this was not enough to stop Corley earning a comfortable victory.

Division 12 East

Wilnecote 2nd XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 4th XI

The 4th XI travelled along the A5 to Wilnecote on Saturday and secured a well earned draw. The hosts elected to bat first having won the toss and scored 215 all out in 39 overs, with Oakfield & Rowlands youngsters again catching the eye with the ball. Joey Green (4-51) and Luke Fernando (2-25) led the way, and were supported by Matthew Warburton and Finn and Sam Miles with a wicket each.

The visitors response made a solid start through Alan Fisher (31) and Sam Miles (24). Youngsters Liam Denipitiya (30 not out) and Finn Miles (23) impressed with the bat, and skipper Dinesh Fernando (16) helped Oakfield & Rowlands secure a draw, closing the innings at 184-8.